Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s links with Julian Alvarez over the summer have been played down by former Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman.

The Gunners had a busy summer but arguably neglected their attack as only Christos Tzolis joined as a new option for Mikel Arteta’s front three.

With the benefit of hindsight, it perhaps looks like Arsenal were a tad ambitious in targeting big names like Alvarez and Vinicius Junior.

McManaman certainly feels that Arsenal were never going to sign Alvarez, with the pundit discussing the Argentina international’s situation during last night’s Champions League coverage.

Arsenal links with Julian Alvarez laughed off

McManaman is convinced Arsenal never really had a chance with Alvarez, as the former Manchester City striker only wanted to join Barcelona.

“He was never going to go, as if he wants to go to Arsenal. He wanted to go to Barcelona; he came out and said that, but they’re not going to strengthen a rival,” McManaman told TNT Sports, as quoted by Metro.

“Atletico Madrid paid £82million to Manchester City, he’s still got four years left on his contract. Let’s be honest, he’s got a cheek saying I want to leave and go to Barcelona when they are, apart from Real Madrid, your closest rivals.”

Steven Gerrard glad Julian Alvarez didn’t join Arsenal

Another former Liverpool player, Steven Gerrard, was also alongside McManaman on punditry duty, and he admitted he was glad Alvarez didn’t end up moving to the Emirates Stadium.

The 26-year-old has shone during his time in La Liga and it’s easy to imagine that his quality up front could have taken this Arsenal side to a whole new level.

Gerrard is a big fan of Alvarez, saying: “I’m just glad he didn’t go to Arsenal, I’ll just leave that one there!”

He added: “He’s a top player, very exciting, very clever and it’s no shock that he’s wanted around the world. He’s a goalscorer, he’s inventive; I love watching him.”

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust