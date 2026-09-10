Gabriel of Arsenal and Harry Maguire of Manchester United interact at full-time following the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 25, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch has been linked with a move away from the German club in recent months.

The German club values him at €50 million, and it remains to be seen whether the parties are prepared to pay. According to a report from Fussball Daten, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are tracking the German under-21 international, and they could look to make a move for him in future.

Finn Jeltsch attracts Premier League interest

Arsenal already have an exceptional defensive unit, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to pay a premium for another defender. They need to improve their attack instead. On the other hand, Manchester United and Liverpool need more depth at the back. Manchester United need a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, and Liverpool will need to start looking for a replacement for Virgil van Dijk. Joe Gomez has also been quite unreliable in terms of fitness. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs are prepared to pay €50 million for the young defender.

It seems unlikely the German club will sanction his departure in January, and a move may have to wait until the summer transfer window.

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Jeltsch’s future at Stuttgart

Jeltsch is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. Their asking price is high for the young defender, but he may justify the investment in the long term.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will also be exciting for the youngster. It would be a huge step up for him, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him. All three clubs have developed young talent over the years, and they could play a key role in the German’s development.