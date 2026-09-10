Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch has been linked with a move away from the German club in recent months.
The German club values him at €50 million, and it remains to be seen whether the parties are prepared to pay. According to a report from Fussball Daten, Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are tracking the German under-21 international, and they could look to make a move for him in future.
Finn Jeltsch attracts Premier League interest
Arsenal already have an exceptional defensive unit, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to pay a premium for another defender. They need to improve their attack instead. On the other hand, Manchester United and Liverpool need more depth at the back. Manchester United need a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, and Liverpool will need to start looking for a replacement for Virgil van Dijk. Joe Gomez has also been quite unreliable in terms of fitness. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs are prepared to pay €50 million for the young defender.
It seems unlikely the German club will sanction his departure in January, and a move may have to wait until the summer transfer window.
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Jeltsch’s future at Stuttgart
Jeltsch is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. Their asking price is high for the young defender, but he may justify the investment in the long term.
The opportunity to move to the Premier League will also be exciting for the youngster. It would be a huge step up for him, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him. All three clubs have developed young talent over the years, and they could play a key role in the German’s development.
Arsenal will try to go for top strikers defenders we get for now are okay not that we don’t need them again but let’s try to sign a top top striker like Max Doman can be able to fit into the position and make a very good impact if it’s when Arsene Wenger was in charge he can do that Thierry Henry was a winger but he converted him as a striker and he delivered Arteta will learn how to convert some players to the positions that will suits them so we can improve in many areas please let’s try and look inwardly for certain area of the game.