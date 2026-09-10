(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Tottenham have both stepped up their interest in Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi after sending representatives to watch the highly-rated forward in Champions League action.



The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the most interesting young strikers in Europe after an impressive spell in Belgium.

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Both Premier League clubs are now gathering information ahead of a possible 2027 move, although neither has opened formal negotiations with Club Brugge.

Man United and Spurs send scouts to watch Tresoldi

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United and Tottenham had scouts in Belgium on Tuesday to watch Tresoldi during Club Brugge’s 3-2 Champions League defeat to Aston Villa.

Despite Brugge losing, Tresoldi still made an impact by converting a second-half penalty.

United are understood to view him as a possible long-term attacking addition, particularly with Joshua Zirkzee’s future at Old Trafford uncertain. The Dutch forward attracted interest from Juventus, Fiorentina and Everton during the summer and could leave in January or next summer if his playing time remains limited.

Tottenham are also monitoring Tresoldi as Roberto De Zerbi continues reshaping his forward line.

Tresoldi’s numbers explain the attention. He finished last season as the Belgian Pro League’s top scorer with 19 goals, having developed rapidly since joining Club Brugge from Hannover 96 in 2025.

His valuation has consequently risen dramatically. Brugge are believed to want around €45m-€50m (£39m-£43m) for a player contracted until 2029.

Tresoldi fits United’s new recruitment model

For Man United in particular, this looks like a sensible player to monitor.

Tresoldi is still young enough to improve substantially but has already demonstrated that he can score consistently at senior level. At 6ft tall, he offers a good physical presence while also possessing the movement and technical ability needed to combine with attacking midfielders.

He would not necessarily arrive as an automatic starter.

Benjamin Sesko remains United’s leading striker, but Tresoldi could provide competition while giving Carrick another forward with significant long-term value.

The price is the main concern.

Paying more than £40m for a player with limited Premier League experience would carry risk, especially when United have other positions to strengthen.

But the scouting mission shows the club are doing their homework early.

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