Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer (Sky Sports)

Chelsea star Morgan Rogers looked genuinely baffled to have missed out on the player of the match award after last night’s 6-3 win over Leeds United.

Chelsea came from behind to win a nine-goal thriller at Stamford Bridge, with Rogers on fire as he picked up four assists.

Still, Rogers was overlooked for the man of the match prize as it instead went to his teammate Cole Palmer, who scored twice on the night.

See below as Rogers seemed genuinely put out by the decision, which he described as “mental” and “criminal”…

"Mate, I got four assists!"

"That is criminal!" Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer arguing over the POTM award! ? pic.twitter.com/X2PkPnSGDk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 9, 2026

This does seem a bit harsh on Rogers, but it’s perhaps also not the best sign that he was so hung up about an individual award when the main focus should be on the team.

At the same time, it must also be frustrating to contribute so much but not get the recognition for it, and there has been the growing sense in recent years that Palmer is something of a media favourite even when he’s not been that consistent.

Morgan Rogers enjoying great start at Chelsea

Rogers made the big-money move to Chelsea from Aston Villa this summer, and so far he has certainly not disappointed.

The England international was superb at Villa, hitting double figures for goals and assists for two seasons in a row, and helping the club win the Europa League last term.

Now Rogers has two goals and four assists already so far this season, and he’s sure to play a key role if this CFC side make significant strides under new manager Xabi Alonso.

The 24-year-old has linked up well with Palmer and together they can surely give Chelsea one of the best attacks in the Premier League if they perform consistently enough.

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