Ronald Araujo drops major Liverpool future hint after Atletico Madrid victory

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Ronald Araujo has offered an encouraging indication that he is already feeling at home at Liverpool after playing a starring role in Wednesday night’s 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.



The Uruguay international joined the Reds on a season-long loan from Barcelona in August, but his early performances are already raising questions about whether Liverpool should make the move permanent.

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Araujo impressed again at Anfield against Atletico, producing an excellent assist for Dominik Szoboszlai as Andoni Iraola’s side came from behind to secure three points.

Araujo says he is happy at Liverpool

Speaking to Movistar after the victory, Araujo made it clear that he is enjoying his new surroundings.

Ronald Araujo: “Liverpool is a big club like Barcelona. I am happy, I’m working hard as you can see also on the pitch”.

“I am happy here and hungry for more”, told Movistar, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Those comments came after arguably his strongest Liverpool performance so far.

Operating at right-back, Araujo produced a clever backheel assist for Szoboszlai’s equaliser before Alexis Mac Allister struck the winner shortly after half-time.

Araujo was subsequently voted Liverpool’s Player of the Match by supporters, while Iraola praised both his defensive work and his attacking contribution. Liverpool’s official website confirmed that the 27-year-old won the fan vote following his display.

Liverpool also hold an option worth around £47m to sign him permanently from Barcelona next summer.

Araujo is already making £47m decision easier

Araujo’s start at Liverpool could hardly have gone much better.

He was initially viewed as experienced defensive cover, but his ability to operate at both centre-back and right-back has quickly made him valuable to Iraola.

The Atletico performance was particularly important because it showed another side of his game.

Araujo is renowned for his pace, aggression and one-versus-one defending, but his assist demonstrated that he can also contribute in advanced areas.

His comments should encourage Liverpool as well.

There is a big difference between a loan player simply doing his job and one who genuinely appears invested in the club. Araujo already sounds comfortable at Anfield and is backing that up with performances.

There is still a long season ahead, and Liverpool should not rush their decision.

But if he maintains this level, £47m could start to look like very good business rather than a difficult decision.

Liverpool hero against Atletico expected to be pushed down pecking order at the club