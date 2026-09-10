Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, celebrates after the team secured safety from relegation during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly interested in signing Arthur Dias from Athletico Paranaense during the summer transfer window.

The North London club reportedly offered €21 million to sign the 19-year-old defender, but the Brazilian club turned it down. They are prepared to sell him for €30 million.

As per Globo Esporte, Tottenham wanted to secure 80% of his rights. The north London club has been tracking the young defender for quite some time, and they could look to make an attempt in future as well. They have been scouting the player extensively.

Arthur Dias attracts Tottenham interest

Dias is highly rated in South America and a tremendous prospect. He could develop into an important player for Tottenham in the long-term. It remains to be seen whether the London club is willing to pay the asking price.

Brazil international manager Carlo Ancelotti is keeping tabs on the 19-year-old defender, and he could include the player in the preliminary Brazil squad for the September international as well.

Playing for his national team will certainly give the 19-year-old more exposure at the highest level, and it could attract further interest from top clubs.

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Dias could be a future asset

Tottenham are looking to build a team for the future, and investing in young talent would be ideal. The asking price might seem high right now, but Dias is only 19, and he could justify the investment in the long term.

Tottenham also have the resources to afford him. The opportunity to join the London club could be exciting for the young defender. The Brazilian will be tempted to test himself at the highest level, and a move to the Premier League could accelerate his development.