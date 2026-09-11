(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Ina Fassbender - Pool/Getty Images)

Angelo Stiller has been linked with a move away from VFB Stuttgart in recent months.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has attracted the attention of top clubs like Barcelona, and it seems that Arsenal have now joined the race for him, according to Fussball News.

Angelo Stiller attracts Arsenal interest

Elite clubs are sending scouts to watch the player in action in the UEFA Champions League, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make a move for him in the coming months. Arsenal are reportedly looking to bring in defensive reinforcements in the middle of the park, and they view the German International as a target.

The 23-year-old has impressed consistently in the Bundesliga, and he has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League as well. He is calm and composed with the ball at his feet, and his progressive passing could add a new dimension to Arsenal’s midfield. He will also protect the back four and break up the opposition’s attacking moves.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for the 23-year-old. Arsenal are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could give him the platform to compete at a high level consistently and win major trophies.

Barcelona are keen on the player, and the Spanish champions will also be an attractive destination for the German midfielder. It remains to be seen where he ends up eventually.

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Stiller’s future at Stuttgart

The German club will demand around €50 million for his signature. He has a contract with them until 2028, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Barcelona will pay the asking price. The 23-year-old is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge.