Mikel Arteta looks on during a pre-season friendly (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Roma defender Wesley has been linked with a move away from the Italian club, and Arsenal are keeping tabs on him.

According to a report from 4-4-2, Arsenal are monitoring the 22-year-old, and they sent scouts to watch him in action in the Champions League match against Fenerbahce.

Wesley attracts Arsenal interest

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal are prepared to make a move for him in January. Mikel Arteta is reportedly looking to sign a complete full-back who can combine defensive ability with attacking play, and Wesley could be an interesting option for them.

The player is valued at €55 million, and it remains to be seen whether any club will pay the asking price. Arsenal have a quality team at their disposal, and they have a reliable full-back in Jurrien Timber.

Wesley could struggle for regular opportunities at the London club if he joins them. The 22-year-old is a young player with a lot of potential, and he has been an important performer for Roma. He will not want to sit on the bench at the English club. If Arsenal wants to secure his signature, they will have to offer him a clear role in the first team.

Meanwhile, Spanish outfit Atletico Madrid is also interested in securing his signature. They are keeping close tabs on him, but the asking price could be a sticking point.

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Wesley’s future at Roma

The defender has a contract with Roma until 2030, and they are under no pressure to sell him cheaply. Any club hoping to sign the player will have to pay the asking price.

Meanwhile, the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for most players, and Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world. Wesley will certainly fancy the chance to play for them and fight for major trophies.