Estevao Willian in action for Chelsea (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea remain calm and relaxed with the future of Willian Estevao. There are many rumours, some very different from the other ones, because many say that there might be some panic around Estevao not playing that much under Xabi Alonso.

But the reality is that it’s just the start of the season. Chelsea don’t have European football, so obviously the time is different in terms of game time.

Chelsea are convinced, however, that Estevao is going to be a big part of the project, so they’re very happy with Estevao.

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Estevao himself is calm and working hard to get his place at Chelsea, so the feeling mutually between Estevao and Chelsea is absolutely very positive.

Estevao Willian set for new Chelsea contract?

A new contract could become a topic soon in the next months in case of meetings with the agents, but at the moment it’s just an internal idea at the club.

? EXCLUSIVE ? Chelsea are calm about Estevao Willian's future, reports @FabrizioRomano for the @daiIybriefing ? The Brazilian is seen as a key part of the project and #CFC could discuss a new contract soon ? pic.twitter.com/LTkuMuJpVO — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 11, 2026

But obviously Chelsea are very happy with Estevao and so, for sure, discussions could take place I think in 2027 for the future of the Brazilian.

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What do you think the future holds for Estevao at Chelsea? Let me know in the comments!