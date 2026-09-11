Everton considering signing 250-goal free agent Mauro Icardi, he's open to Toffees transfer

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Mauro Icardi during his time with Galatasaray
Mauro Icardi during his time with Galatasaray (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly considering a free transfer swoop for former Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi, who remains available and without a club.

The veteran Argentine forward has had a fine career at the highest level, scoring 250 goals in 478 appearances for a number of top clubs.

Icardi most recently played for Galatasaray, but still hasn’t found himself a new club since leaving the Turkish giants in the summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are considering a move for Icardi, and although things are not yet at an advanced stage, the 33-year-old is also open to joining the Toffees.

Mauro Icardi celebrates a goal for Galatasaray
Mauro Icardi celebrates a goal for Galatasaray (Photo by Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Everton still chasing striker signing

These latest transfer rumours come after Everton notably missed out on a move for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun in a chaotic Deadline Day saga.

EFC saw a deal for the USA striker fall through, and that leaves David Moyes’ side short up front, with a free agent like Icardi perhaps an ideal alternative.

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TEAMtalk’s report notes that Moyes has previously spoken about the club exploring the free agent market, so that’s already a clear hint that there’s some weight to this story.

At the moment, Everton are relying a lot on Thierno Barry up front, so they won’t want to continue too far into this season without more depth in that position.

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Icardi may no longer be at the very peak of his powers, but he could provide a decent option as a squad player, and give Everton some breathing space until the opportunity to make further signings in January.

Everton had a quiet summer transfer window that came under criticism, but they’ve actually made a decent start to the Premier League season with one win and two draws from their first three games, including a dramatic comeback in that 2-2 with Manchester United.

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