Mauro Icardi during his time with Galatasaray (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images)

Everton are reportedly considering a free transfer swoop for former Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi, who remains available and without a club.

The veteran Argentine forward has had a fine career at the highest level, scoring 250 goals in 478 appearances for a number of top clubs.

Icardi most recently played for Galatasaray, but still hasn’t found himself a new club since leaving the Turkish giants in the summer.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are considering a move for Icardi, and although things are not yet at an advanced stage, the 33-year-old is also open to joining the Toffees.

Everton still chasing striker signing

These latest transfer rumours come after Everton notably missed out on a move for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun in a chaotic Deadline Day saga.

EFC saw a deal for the USA striker fall through, and that leaves David Moyes’ side short up front, with a free agent like Icardi perhaps an ideal alternative.

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TEAMtalk’s report notes that Moyes has previously spoken about the club exploring the free agent market, so that’s already a clear hint that there’s some weight to this story.

At the moment, Everton are relying a lot on Thierno Barry up front, so they won’t want to continue too far into this season without more depth in that position.

Icardi may no longer be at the very peak of his powers, but he could provide a decent option as a squad player, and give Everton some breathing space until the opportunity to make further signings in January.

Everton had a quiet summer transfer window that came under criticism, but they’ve actually made a decent start to the Premier League season with one win and two draws from their first three games, including a dramatic comeback in that 2-2 with Manchester United.