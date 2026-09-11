Fabrizio Romano reveals Alexis Mac Allister's "love" for Liverpool despite Man City transfer talks

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Andoni Iraola with Liverpool's players after the win over Atletico Madrid
Andoni Iraola with Liverpool's players after the win over Atletico Madrid (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There have been many questions on the future of Alexis Mac Allister after what he mentioned in the press conference this week.

The reality is that things happened around Mac Allister over the summer transfer window.

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Some intermediaries were proposing this idea to Manchester City – if you can’t get Enzo Fernandez, why don’t you go for Alexis Mac Allister?

But, first of all, Man City were insisting for Enzo, and second, Mac Allister is in love with Liverpool.

What Mac Allister says in public is the reality – he loves Liverpool as a club, as a fanbase, his teammates, so he’s very happy there. He didn’t want to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Alexis Mac Allister could leave Liverpool in 2027

Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool in action
Alexis Mac Allister of Liverpool in action (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Then, obviously the contract is going to be an important topic – Liverpool never offered a new contract to Mac Allister so far.

So, either they start acting before the summer transfer window in 2027, or even with two years left on his contract, Mac Allister could seriously consider an exit in summer 2027.

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But for now the focus is on Liverpool and the hope of the player is to stay and fight.

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