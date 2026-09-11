Jamie Carragher highlights two major tactical problems with Michael Carrick's Manchester United

Michael Carrick and Jamie Carragher (Photos by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has questioned Michael Carrick’s tactical set-up since he took over as Manchester United manager.

Although Carrick impressed hugely during his spell as interim manager in the second half of last season, it still looks like a bit of a gamble to hire him over some bigger names.

Carrick’s previous managerial experience came in the Championship with Middlesbrough, and though he did quite well there, he did ultimately end up losing his job.

Carragher has questioned if that was really enough experience for Carrick to then take over at such a big club, especially as the English tactician doesn’t seem to have a clearly identifiable tactical philosophy or playing style.

“This new contract changes nothing – Manchester United are willing to try a big bid!”

That’s quite different from the new managers appointed by the Red Devils’ rivals this summer – Enzo Maresca at Manchester City, Andoni Iraola at Liverpool, and Xabi Alonso at Chelsea.

Manchester United remain overly reliant on Bruno Fernandes

Writing in his column for the Telegraph, Carragher also suggested that Man Utd under Carrick look a little simplistic in being a counter-attacking team, whilst also looking overly reliant on the individual brilliance of Bruno Fernandes.

“Carrick earned his opportunity based on the old-fashioned idea that a manager should be reviewed on their results. In terms of football style, we do not yet know who he sits with in the modern game,” Carragher said.

“We place managers in boxes based on intensity, preferred formations, or an idea of the game they align themselves to.

“Maresca, Alonso and Iraola have established identities making them easier to categorise. As yet, it is difficult to define Carrick’s football beyond the hope that it will restore the traditional attacking values of Sir Alex Ferguson’s brilliant teams.

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“United are a strong counter-attacking unit. That has been the basis of their best results over the past few years. That approach will be the key to further success against City. As a team, they still rely too much on Bruno Fernandes.”

We’ll surely learn a bit more about Carrick when United take on City in the Manchester Derby this weekend.