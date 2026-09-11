Michael Olise celebrates with his Bayern Munich teammates (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Christian Falk has made it clear that there is absolutely no chance for Liverpool or any other club to sign Bayern Munich star Michael Olise this January.

The France international is a world class performer, and arguably the best winger in world football right now after some stunning form since the beginning of last season.

WATCH: Olise’s two stunning solo goals for Bayern vs Bodo/Glimt!

Olise notched up a staggering 50 goal contributions for Bayern and France and it’s hard to think of a better option to replace Mohamed Salah on Liverpool’s right-hand side.

Still, Falk has played down any prospect of a January move in his latest CF Bayern Insider column as he insists Vincent Kompany’s side want to keep this squad together to challenge for the Champions League.

Michael Olise transfer hopes dashed

Discussing the latest on Olise’s future, Falk said: “There is absolutely no chance of selling the Frenchman in the January transfer window. Bayern are not a club that normally deals in the winter; they won’t sell any players they need for their season. They want to win the Champions League this year.

“So, there’ll be no amount where Bayern could be persuaded into parting ways with Olise early. The former Crystal Palace man will play for Bayern Munich for sure this season and there’s no chance to get him. Not for Real Madrid, PSG or any Premier League club. He will stay put.”

Olise has previously been linked with Liverpool by TEAMtalk, while Falk himself has also acknowledged the Reds’ interest.

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Liverpool fans will be disappointed, but most likely not too surprised by this update on the 24-year-old.

Liverpool will surely still need to strengthen in that area of their squad before too long as they haven’t yet found a long-term successor to Salah, even if Bradley Barcola joining in the summer should go some way to helping their attacking issues.