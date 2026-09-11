(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram has been linked with a move away from the Italian club.

According to a report from Football 360, Tottenham Hotspur are now emerging as a strong contender to sign the 29-year-old French attacker.

Marcus Thuram attracts Tottenham interest

They are hoping to add a physically imposing striker with tactical flexibility, and the Inter Milan striker could be a solid option for them. He can score goals and help create chances with his link-up quality.

Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on the Serie A star as well, and they were prepared to pay around €60 million for the forward. However, Thuram is not too keen on a move to the Saudi Pro League.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs come forward with an offer to sign him soon.

They have already signed Savinho and Omar Marmoush this summer, and it will be difficult for them to accommodate the 29-year-old in the starting lineup. Thuram will not want to sit on the bench at the north London club. They will need to offer him a clear role in the starting lineup to secure his signature.

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Where does Thuram’s future lie?

Meanwhile, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the 29-year-old as well. It remains to be seen where he ends up. He has shown his quality in Germany and Italy. A move to England could be exciting for him. This could be his final opportunity to join a top club. If the move goes through, he will look to prove himself in English football and establish himself as a key player for clubs like Tottenham.