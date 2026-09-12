(Photo by Eddie Keogh, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Morgan Gibbs-White could be one of the players to watch when the January transfer window opens, with several Premier League clubs reportedly monitoring the Nottingham Forest midfielder.

The England international has established himself as one of Forest’s most important players, and his performances have attracted attention from some of the biggest clubs in the country.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United are all believed to be watching his situation ahead of the winter window, as per Hooligan Soccer.

Morgan Gibbs-White attracts Premier League interest

Gibbs-White has developed into a highly influential attacking midfielder at the City Ground. The 26-year-old is capable of operating centrally or moving into wider areas, while his creativity, energy and ability to contribute goals make him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their attacking midfield options.

Arsenal could see him as a player who can provide additional competition and creativity in the final third, while Chelsea have regularly looked to add proven Premier League talent to their squad. Manchester City and Newcastle United are also understood to be monitoring the situation.

It remains to be seen whether any of those clubs will make a concrete approach in January, but Forest are unlikely to make negotiations straightforward. Gibbs-White is contracted with the club until 2028, giving them a strong position regarding his future.

Gibbs-White could cost a significant fee

Forest are reportedly prepared to consider offers in the region of €70 million to €80 million for their captain, although any potential agreement could also include additional performance-related payments.

The midfielder enjoyed an outstanding 2025/26 campaign, scoring 18 goals and providing seven assists. His impressive form has naturally increased his value, and Forest would face a major challenge replacing him mid-season.

For now, Gibbs-White remains focused on Forest, but his performances are likely to ensure that speculation over his future continues as the January window approaches.