Photo via footballontnt

Arsenal have broken the deadlock against Sunderland and it took something special from Bruno Guimaraes to do so.

The match has been a thriller with both sides attacking relentlessly but the first half finished 0-0.

However, 10 minutes after the second half, the drama unfolded.

Sunderland first won a penalty after Konsa wrestled Ballard to the ground while defending a set piece. The referee pointed to the spot and Enzo Le Fee stood up to take it only for it to be saved by a stunning save from David Raya.

The Spaniard guessed right and dived to this left, arms extended finger tipping the shot towards the post and out.

Watch the stunning save below:

Enzo Le Fée is denied by David Raya from the spot ?? ? Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/wnoMCDVh88 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 12, 2026

The saved proved to be massive as just two minutes later, former Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes, who came on at half-time struck a screamer from outside the box to give Arsenal the lead.

Collecting a pass from Rice on the edge of the box, the Brazilian took one touch before curling one into the top right corner beyond the reach of the keeper.

Watch the stunning goal below:

Bruno Guimarães silences the Stadium of Light with a BEAUTY ?? ? Stream with TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/zQHSSLxC3o — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 12, 2026

Bruno Guimaraes is proving to be a massive signing for Arsenal

Since completing his high-profile move from Newcastle United this summer, Guimaraes has wasted no time establishing himself as an indispensable weapon in Mikel Arteta’s midfield engine room.

The Brazilian international arrived at the Emirates to bring world-class quality, physical presence, and game-changing pedigree to North London.

Combining defensive resilience with effortless ball progression alongside Declan Rice, Guimaraes offers Arsenal the exact dual-threat dynamism needed for another title charge.

Moments of magic like his strike against Sunderland underscore why the Gunners fought so hard to secure his marquee signature.