Bruno Guimaraes scores stunning screamer for Arsenal just two minutes after David Raya's penalty save

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Bruno guimaraes celebrating goal vs Sunderland
Photo via footballontnt

Arsenal have broken the deadlock against Sunderland and it took something special from Bruno Guimaraes to do so.

The match has been a thriller with both sides attacking relentlessly but the first half finished 0-0.

However, 10 minutes after the second half, the drama unfolded.

Sunderland first won a penalty after Konsa wrestled Ballard to the ground while defending a set piece. The referee pointed to the spot and Enzo Le Fee stood up to take it only for it to be saved by a stunning save from David Raya.

The Spaniard guessed right and dived to this left, arms extended finger tipping the shot towards the post and out.

Watch the stunning save below:

The saved proved to be massive as just two minutes later, former Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes, who came on at half-time struck a screamer from outside the box to give Arsenal the lead.

Collecting a pass from Rice on the edge of the box, the Brazilian took one touch before curling one into the top right corner beyond the reach of the keeper.

Watch the stunning goal below:

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Bruno Guimaraes is proving to be a massive signing for Arsenal

Bruno Guimaraes in action for Arsenal against Aston Villa
Bruno Guimaraes in action for Arsenal against Aston Villa (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Since completing his high-profile move from Newcastle United this summer, Guimaraes has wasted no time establishing himself as an indispensable weapon in Mikel Arteta’s midfield engine room.

The Brazilian international arrived at the Emirates to bring world-class quality, physical presence, and game-changing pedigree to North London.

Combining defensive resilience with effortless ball progression alongside Declan Rice, Guimaraes offers Arsenal the exact dual-threat dynamism needed for another title charge.

Moments of magic like his strike against Sunderland underscore why the Gunners fought so hard to secure his marquee signature.

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  1. Good evening everyone I thank the players the fans and well wishes for giving us support for the work the team are doing I believe by now we have seen that Arsenal have a mission I believe that everyone both non Arsenal supporters will also said of a truth this Arsenal club has stood there ground though my of the distrators are not yet seen anything good in Arsenal as a team but with time they will bow to the project let the match officials be honest and do the right thing the rest will be history good night everyone once again.

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