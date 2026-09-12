Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso applauds the fans (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara has opened up about his failed move to Chelsea, with Liverpool now potentially handed a major opportunity to sign the Senegal international.

Camara was on the verge of joining Chelsea on deadline day after the Premier League club agreed a deal worth around £47 million with Monaco. However, the transfer collapsed at the final stage after the Ligue 1 side decided not to complete the move.

Lamine Camara opens up on Chelsea disappointment

The 22-year-old has now addressed the situation publicly, insisting that he has put the disappointment behind him and remains focused on his responsibilities with Monaco.

“It was a somewhat turbulent and difficult time,” the 22-year-old explained via TEAMtalk. “But that’s part of a player’s life. I tried to remain professional, avoid dwelling on it, and move on so I could quickly focus on the upcoming match in Paris (September 4, a 2–1 win). Once it was over, there was no point thinking about it.” Camara added: Did I want to go to Chelsea? Saying that now would imply I’m no longer fully present with the team. “Yes, there was a possibility I might leave, but it didn’t happen at the last minute. These things happen. Look at the example of Julian Alvarez with Atlético Madrid. It happens all over the world, and I’m trying to turn the page as quickly as possible to focus on the season.”

Camara had already completed a medical and was preparing for a move to Stamford Bridge, having also held discussions with Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso. The midfielder was expected to replace Enzo Fernandez following the Argentine’s £125 million transfer to Manchester City.

Despite how close the deal came to being completed, Monaco ultimately refused to sanction his departure.

The Senegal international has nevertheless made it clear that he remains interested in testing himself in the Premier League, leaving the door open for another opportunity in the future.

Could Liverpool make a January move?

Liverpool have been closely linked with Camara since the Chelsea deal collapsed, and the Reds could now look to take advantage of the situation when the transfer window reopens.

The midfielder is understood to be valued at around €55 million, meaning Monaco are unlikely to let him leave for a cut-price fee despite the failed summer transfer.

Liverpool had considered waiting before making their move, and the current situation could now allow them to revisit their interest.

Camara’s versatility, energy, and defensive contributions make him an attractive option for Arne Slot’s midfield, while his desire to play in England could further strengthen Liverpool’s chances of securing his signature.