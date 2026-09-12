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Chris Sutton has heavily criticised Roberto De Zerbi after his slow start to the season despite Tottenham backing him with a heavy spending summer spree.

Writing for BBC Sport, the former Premier League player questioned the Italian manager’s willingness to look inward following a series of disappointing tactical displays.

Chris Sutton criticises Roberto De Zerbi over Tottenham’s performances

Delivering a scathing assessment on BBC Sport Live, Sutton insisted that De Zerbi must start taking accountability for his side’s sluggish performances rather than deflecting blame onto his forward line.

“This is absolutely massive for Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi. First and foremost, though, he needs to take a bit of responsibility for his side’s poor results,” Sutton stated.

“He blamed the Spurs strikers after their 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest, but at least he has got some in his squad. Spurs are a ‘law of averages’ team, or at least that’s the way I see it.

“Eventually they have to score and eventually they have to win too, but I don’t see both things happening this weekend.”

Spurs had a fantastic summer transfer window

Sutton’s sharp criticism comes in the wake of an ambitious and expensive summer transfer window at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The club’s hierarchy backed De Zerbi with major financial resources to reshape the squad in his image.

Spurs smashed their transfer record twice to secure two marquee midfielders: Sandro Tonali from Newcastle in a high-profile £100m deal, and Mateus Fernandes for £85m from West Ham.

De Zerbi also signed Brazilian winger Savio from Manchester City along with Omar Marmoush to bolster the attack.

Defensive reinforcements like Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and veteran full-back Andy Robertson further highlighted a transformational window that left the squad thoroughly stacked with quality.

New signings yet to make an impact in the Premier League

Despite the massive summer outlay, De Zerbi’s high-priced arrivals have so far struggled to hit the ground running in the Premier League.

The rapid tactical overhaul has produced disjointed performances, leaving Spurs lacking fluid attacking play and struggling to convert dominance into goals.

With supporters expecting an immediate return on the club’s heavy investment, the pressure is on De Zerbi to gel his star-studded additions quickly and turn potential into points.