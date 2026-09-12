Cher Ndour of ACF Fiorentina in action during of the Coppa Italia match between of ACF Fiorentina and Benevento Calcio at Artemio Franchi on August 14, 2026 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Fiorentina midfielder Cher Ndour has emerged as one of the most coveted names in the transfer market thanks to his mature style of play and physical dominance in midfield.

Having already earned two caps for Italy’s senior national team, Ndour’s performances at the Artemio Franchi have kept him firmly on the radar of both Serie A giants and Premier League clubs.

Ndour has been linked with Manchester United in the past.

Cher Ndour attracts Liverpool and Aston Villa interest

Recent developments highlight several clubs closely monitoring his situation. Liverpool are seeking a long-term, athletic profile to strengthen their midfield rotation. Aston Villa, under Unai Emery, view him as a dynamic option to add flexibility to their midfield. Inter are keen to preserve their Italian core and continue tracking his progress.

Juventus, in the midst of a rejuvenation process, are scouting him closely as part of their long-term plans. Although no formal offers have yet been submitted, clubs remain in the “monitoring and analysis” stage.

Liverpool and Villa value his athleticism for high-tempo systems, while Inter and Juventus see him as a tall, technically gifted local talent suited to Serie A dynamics.

Ndour’s future at Fiorentina

Ndour joined Fiorentina on 30 February 2025 and signed a contract until June 2029. The club rejected initial approaches in the summer, insisting he continue his development in Florence. While his market value is estimated at €20M, Fiorentina are said to demand €30–35M.

This stance has cooled immediate negotiations, but potential squad changes in upcoming windows could reignite interest. A right-footed box-to-box midfielder, Ndour combines physical strength with technical skill, excelling in ball recovery, long strides through midfield, and shooting from distance.

The asking price is affordable for clubs like Liverpool and Aston Villa, and it remains to be seen where Ndour ends up.