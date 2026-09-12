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Sporting CP winger Geny Catamo has been linked with a move away from the Portuguese club, and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on securing his signature.

According to reports from Portugal (h/t SportWitness), Tottenham are showing interest in the 25-year-old winger following his impressive performances for Sporting CP. Sunderland and Como are also keeping tabs on the player.

Geny Catamo attracts Tottenham interest

The Mozambique international has developed into an important player for Sporting, and his performances have attracted attention from multiple clubs.

Sunderland tried to sign the winger during the summer transfer window, but they were unable to secure an agreement with Sporting. The Premier League club were prepared to offer €35 million plus another €5 million in bonuses, while Sporting wanted €40 million guaranteed.

The Black Cats remain interested in the player and recently sent a representative to watch him against Galatasaray in the Champions League. Catamo produced an impressive performance and scored during Sporting’s 3-1 victory.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham will come forward with an offer in the coming months.

The north London club already has several quality options in the wide areas, and they would need to give Catamo regular opportunities if they decide to sign him.

Catamo could be a useful addition

The 25-year-old has the technical attributes and versatility to succeed in the Premier League. He is capable of operating on either flank and could add more quality and unpredictability to the Tottenham attack.

Catamo has contributed 23 goals and 18 assists in 143 appearances for Sporting, and he could improve further with experience.

Meanwhile, Cesc Fabregas’ Como have made preliminary enquiries regarding the winger after considering him during the summer. Clubs from Saudi Arabia are also monitoring his situation.

Tottenham will therefore face competition if they decide to make a move for Catamo, and it remains to be seen where the winger ends up.