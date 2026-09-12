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Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has seen another potential exit fall through after refusing Vasco da Gama’s proposed contract terms.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Vasco had reached an agreement in principle with Tottenham over a deal worth around €20 million for the Brazilian striker. However, the transfer has now collapsed after Richarlison rejected the conditions offered.

Richarlison rejects Vasco proposal

Tottenham are keen to move the 29-year-old on after he was left out of their Premier League squad by Roberto De Zerbi.

The forward was hoping to return to Brazil, but he only wanted to sign a short-term contract with Vasco until January. That would have given him the opportunity to reassess his situation during the winter transfer window.

Vasco, however, wanted Richarlison to commit to a longer arrangement of at least 18 months. The Brazilian club was prepared to invest heavily in the transfer, but it couldn’t convince the player to accept its preferred contract structure.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can now find another solution for the former Everton star.

The situation is particularly frustrating for Spurs because Richarlison has already rejected a return to Everton, while a proposed move to Turkish side Trabzonspor also collapsed.

Where does Richarlison’s future lie?

Meanwhile, Richarlison could now remain on the sidelines until January, with Tottenham having no plans to include him in their Premier League squad for the first half of the season.

His representatives are also exploring possible legal avenues to end his Tottenham contract, although Spurs have shown no indication that they are willing to release him.

Saudi Arabian interest could provide Richarlison with an option in January, with one Pro League club reportedly ready to pursue him.

For now, though, Tottenham are facing another difficult few months with a player they had hoped to move on this summer.