(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has claimed that his striker Joao Pedro reminds him of Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema, drawing high praise for the Brazilian forward’s complete skillset.

Alonso, who shared the pitch with Benzema during their trophy-laden spell together at Santiago Bernabéu, highlighted the 24-year-old’s intelligence, versatility, and technical quality across all phases of attack.

Xabi Alonso: Joao Pedro reminds me of Karim Benzema

Speaking via Bobby Vincent (as quoted by Fabrizio Romano), Alonso detailed the tactical similarities between the two forwards, praising how Pedro impacts games far beyond simply putting the ball in the net:

“In many things, Joao Pedro reminds me of Karim Benzema. He is good in the box, he is good out of the box, he is good coming to his left side, he is good with the head, he is very complete and smart.”

? Xabi Alonso: “In many things, João Pedro reminds me of Karim Benzema”. “He is good in the box, he is good out of the box, he is good coming to his left side, he is good with the head, he is very complete and smart”, says via @BobbyVincentFL. pic.twitter.com/R87CJ3Dh19 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 11, 2026

Alonso’s endorsement underscores Joao Pedro’s transformation into the focal point of Chelsea’s frontline.

Rather than functioning purely as a penalty-box finisher, the Brazilian constantly drops deep to orchestrate attacks, drift out wide to overload space, and create scoring chances for teammates like Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers.

Joao Pedro has made an incredible start to the season

The Brazilian international’s performances on the pitch back up his manager’s glowing appraisal.

Joao Pedro has kicked off the campaign in phenomenal fashion, establishing himself as one of the most productive forwards in European football.

Across all competitions in 2026, no Premier League player has scored more goals than Joao Pedro (15).

His opening weeks of the campaign feature a goal and an assist against Fulham, a matching display against Brighton, and a goal and assist against Hull City as well, with only one black against Arsenal.