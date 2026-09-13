£18m transfer fee for Premier League striker already looking steep for Serie A strugglers

Leeds United FC
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Wilfried Gnonto of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Ipswich Town at Elland Road on December 23, 2023 in Leeds, England.
Wilfried Gnonto could leave Leeds United.

A Leeds striker is on loan in Serie A, but his future is very uncertain as it stands, with multiple paths open.

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When it comes to Leeds, Wilfried Gnonto was one of the biggest transfer stories of the summer, and looks set to remain at the centre of rumours for some time to come.

The attacker ended up at Fiorentina on loan, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty about his future. Will he end up there permanently? Will Leeds sell him elsewhere? Will he return and finally get his first team chances at Elland Road?

A piece on Football Insider has more detail about his future.

Gnonto can change his future with strong Fiorentina season

Wilfried Gnonto looks on
Wilfried Gnonto looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Leeds United and Harrogate Town. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Pete O’Rourke claims that the Italian side have an £18m clause in the loan to make the move for the 22 year old permanent. But there’s a lot of season still to go for them to work out if he’s worth that.

Things haven’t started well – the Viola had a dreadful run to start the season, and have already sacked the manager who pushed for Gnonto’s signing.

Once again it looks like they’ll be in a relegation battle this year. It’s not going to be easy for a forward like Gnonto, but maybe it gives him a chance to show what he can do when the team really need him scoring.

It’s all very speculative – O’Rourke says that it’s very possible that the forward is already thinking about coming back to Leeds and forcing his way into Daniel Farke’s plans. That seems hopeful – he’s spent plenty of time there and the manager doesn’t seem to fancy him.

A permanent move is probably best for everyone – Gnonto just needs to find the scoring form to earn it. £18m is looking pretty steep right now.

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