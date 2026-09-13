Latest team news shows Man United midfielder stuck in same situation as before £50m move

Andrey Santos on the ball. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Andrey Santos will not be happy with how things have started after his move to Manchester United this summer.

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Manchester United take on Manchester City this afternoon, and the team news is out.

One notable feature is that Andrey Santos is on the bench – even with fellow central midfielder Carlos Baleba out injured.

Santos signed for Man U from Chelsea in the summer because he wanted to play more football. Instead, he’s finding himself on the bench every week, just like he was at Stamford Bridge. He’s not started a game since the opening day of the season defeat to Hull. He was even left out of a rotated team which faced Sabah in the Champions League in midweek.

Santos leaves Chelsea – but ends up in same situation

Of course the cruel irony of all this is that Santos would be starting for Chelsea right now. The Blues followed their sale of the Brazilian with a sale of Enzo Fernandez, and Moises Caicedo has missed the start of the season with an injury.

Santos might well have started all four Premier League games for the Blues, which would have been his most consistent run in the team since arriving at the club.

The season is long and there’s plenty of time for Santos to work his way into the team and make a success of this year and the move in general. But it’s not been the start he would have wanted, and he’s got a battle on his hands to earn Michael Carrick’s trust.