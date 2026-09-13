"Brilliant" Arsenal tipped to break Chelsea record John Terry said would never be broken

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and centre-back Gabriel (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been backed as being the one team who could possibly break Chelsea’s record of just 15 goals conceded in a Premier League season.

The Gunners won the title last season largely due to their solid defensive record, though they still finished with a record of 27 goals against.

So far this term, they’ve won four from their first four, conceding just one goal in that time, with David Raya in inspired form in last night’s win over Sunderland.

This has led former Chelsea player Tony Cascarino to suggest Arsenal’s current defence looks good enough to match that legendary Jose Mourinho side of 2004/05.

Arsenal’s defence looks capable of record-breaking season

“I call them the anaconda team because they literally suffocate you and strangle you. In ever department they are brilliant, they are the team to me who could beat Chelsea’s goals against column,” Cascarino said on talkSPORT, as quoted by the Metro.

“What Chelsea achieved a number of years ago I thought would never get beaten. This Arsenal team, whether it’s this one this season or even further down the line they are going to concede so few goals.”

It’s perhaps a bit early to know for sure if Arsenal can do it, as they started last season in similarly strong form before dipping a little bit.

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Their solid backline was still the foundation of their success, but even if it led them to the title and to the final of the Champions League, it still fell some way short of breaking Chelsea’s frankly ridiculous record.

John Terry has predicted Chelsea’s record won’t be broken

Chelsea legend John Terry was a key part of that defence that made history, and he commented last season that he can’t see the record ever being broken.

“Can this record of 15 goals conceded in one season ever be beaten? I’m saying no. I have to say, I was a little bit worried, the way Arsenal started the season, but it’s only January and the record is already gone. It’s safe for another year,” Terry said on his social media back in January, as quoted by the Metro.

If Arsenal were able to continue at their current rate, conceding 0.25 goals per game, then they would comfortably break Chelsea’s record.

However, there will surely be tougher tests ahead, with fatigue, injuries, and suspensions likely to take their toll at some point over a long and difficult season.

One thing that seems more certain, though, is that the reigning champions continue to look like the team to beat in this year’s title race.