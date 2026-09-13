(Photo by Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close watch on Como star Nico Paz as Mikel Arteta continues to identify attacking midfielders capable of strengthening his squad in the long term.



The 22-year-old Argentina international has developed into one of Serie A’s most exciting young players under Cesc Fabregas, with his performances attracting interest from several leading European clubs.

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Arsenal are now among those monitoring his progress, although Real Madrid retain significant control over what happens next.

Como manager Cesc Fabregas has compared Paz to Argentina great Lionel Messi due to the treatment he gets from rival players.

Arsenal tracking Nico Paz ahead of possible move

According to ElDesmarque, Arsenal have been impressed by Paz and are considering him as a potential future addition.

Como completed a permanent deal for the midfielder this summer, paying around €60 million to acquire his full rights after his impressive development in Italy.

However, Real Madrid protected their position by retaining a unilateral €80m (£68.7m) buy-back option for summer 2027.

That clause creates a major complication for Arsenal. Even if the Gunners reach an agreement with Como, Madrid could potentially activate their option and bring their academy graduate back to the Bernabeu.

Paz himself recently explained that remaining in Italy was his preferred choice this season because he wanted regular football rather than competing immediately with Madrid’s established midfield stars.

AS reported that the Argentine chose to continue developing with Como despite Real Madrid wanting him back this summer.

Paz would give the Gunners something different

Arsenal’s interest makes plenty of sense.

Paz is technically gifted, comfortable receiving between the lines and capable of playing as a No.10, central midfielder or in wider attacking areas. That versatility would appeal strongly to Arteta.

Arsenal already possess excellent midfield depth through Martin Odegaard, Bruno Guimaraes, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino, so this would not be a signing driven by desperation.

Instead, Paz would represent another high-level creative option with considerable room to improve.

The difficulty is Real Madrid.

An €80m buy-back clause effectively gives them first control over the situation, meaning Arsenal could spend months pursuing Paz only for Madrid to intervene.

That should not stop Arsenal monitoring him, but they need clarity before committing significant resources.

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