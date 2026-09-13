Florian Wirtz of Liverpool (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are reportedly keeping an eye on Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz as Reds insiders are worried about his struggles since joining.

Wirtz looked like a world class talent during his time as a youngster at Bayer Leverkusen, but it just hasn’t happened for him in English football so far.

Liverpool fans will no doubt be frustrated with Wirtz’s form, and there’s surely a chance the club could be tempted to cash in on him if he doesn’t improve soon.

According to TEAMtalk, Bayern still rate Wirtz despite his issues in the Premier League, and could be ready to make a move if Liverpool decide to let him go.

Could Florian Wirtz get his career back on track with Bayern?

Wirtz has clearly struggled with Liverpool, but there’s every chance that a return to the Bundesliga could be just what the Germany international needs.

Bayern might find a better way of using Wirtz, while he might also just find it easier to settle back in Germany.

Still, it would also be a bit of a gamble after the 23-year-old’s drastic drop-off in form since his move to Liverpool over a year ago.

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It will be interesting to see what the situation looks like in six months or so, as Wirtz is surely running out of time to win over decision-makers inside Anfield.

Florian Wirtz’s lack of impact at Liverpool

In his first four Premier League games this season, Wirtz has zero goals and just one assist.

Against a struggling Fulham side yesterday, the former Leverkusen man had another quiet game, managing just three shots, no dribbles, and a pass success rate of just 83%.

After this long, if we were going to see an improvement from Wirtz we’d probably be seeing it by now.

LFC have big questions to ask themselves about how they approach this in the months ahead, and it could be an intriguing opportunity for Bayern.