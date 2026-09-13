Xabi Alonso with his Chelsea players (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly become the latest club to show an interest in signing highly-rated Leicester City wonderkid Louis Page.

The talented 18-year-old has earned a big reputation in recent times, with a host of top clubs chasing his signature.

Manchester United have previously been strongly linked with Page by ESPN, though they missed out on completing a deal during the summer.

See below for the latest as journalist Ekrem Konur claims that Chelsea are now also alongside the likes of Man Utd, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City in eyeing up a move for Page…

? #LeicesterCity Chelsea among clubs keen on Leicester’s 18?year?old midfielder Louis Page. ? Latest ? Dortmund, Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle & Sunderland scouts watched him recently ? Man United ? Nearly agreed deal in summer. ? Leicester ?… https://t.co/48VKsbIeg0 pic.twitter.com/F6xC9amjq1 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) September 13, 2026

“Chelsea among clubs keen on Leicester’s 18‑year‑old midfielder Louis Page. Latest → Dortmund, Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle & Sunderland scouts watched him recently Man United → Nearly agreed deal in summer. Leicester → Asked for €18M package in Sept 2026,” the Turkish journalist posted on X.

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Where next for Louis Page as Chelsea rival Man United for transfer?

It seems like United no longer have such a clear run at Page, despite them previously coming close to bringing him to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils might still be in a strong position regarding Page, or if Chelsea coming into the picture changes things dramatically.

CFC have a good recent track record of recruiting elite young talents and giving them a chance to develop, even if that also includes loaning them out to fellow BlueCo club Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

Then again, United would also surely be a tempting option for Page as they have also often promoted young players, either from their academy or with smart recruitment from elsewhere.

One imagines Page might also think about a stepping stone like Borussia Dortmund, who have been superb in recent times at bringing in top young English players and giving them a platform to hone their skills and earn bigger moves later.