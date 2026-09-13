Chelsea target 19-year-old to replace Enzo Fernandez but face Man United competition

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring Barcelona midfielder Marc Bernal, with the 19-year-old emerging as one of the most interesting young midfield options on the Premier League radar.



Chelsea’s interest is particularly significant after selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City during the summer.

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Xabi Alonso’s side explored several replacements before the deadline without completing another major midfield deal, leaving Bernal viewed as a potential long-term solution rather than an immediate short-term fix.

United are also tracking the situation despite strengthening heavily in midfield this summer.

Chelsea lead Man United in Bernal race

According to GiveMeSport, Chelsea and Man United are both following Bernal, although the Blues are currently considered to be in the stronger position.

Bernal has already made 41 senior appearances for Barcelona, impressive experience for a player still only 19. Standing at around 1.93m, he offers a rare combination of physical presence, composure and technical security in deeper midfield areas.

Chelsea reportedly believe he could eventually fill the role left by Fernandez, while United continue assessing elite young midfielders despite adding Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans during the summer.

Any transfer would be extremely difficult, however.

Barcelona’s official website confirms that Bernal signed a new contract running until June 2029, while his agreement also carries a €500m release clause.

Barcelona clearly regard him as an important part of their future.

Blues need Bernal more than Man United

Bernal is exactly the type of player elite clubs should be monitoring, but Chelsea arguably have the clearer need.

Selling Fernandez removed one of their best progressive midfielders, and although Chelsea still possess strong options, they have not yet replaced everything he provided in possession.

Bernal could eventually solve that problem.

His size makes him physically suited to English football, while his composure and passing ability would suit Alonso’s preference for controlling matches through midfield.

United’s interest is understandable, but their situation is different.

Carrick already has Baleba, Santos, Tielemans and Kobbie Mainoo competing for central roles, so spending heavily on another young midfielder may not be a priority.

The biggest obstacle for both clubs is Barcelona.

Bernal is under a long contract, has an enormous release clause and has previously indicated that his ambition is to succeed at the Camp Nou.

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