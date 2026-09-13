Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool are "delighted" with "big surprise" transfer development

Andoni Iraola and Alvaro Arbeloa (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Liverpool’s summer loan move for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

The Uruguay international has done well since moving to Anfield in a temporary move, which Romano admits came out of nowhere during the summer.

Still, after Araujo’s strong start to life at Liverpool, it seems the club are really happy with him and this is perhaps all pointing towards the move becoming permanent later on.

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Romano initially said there was no buy option clause for Araujo, but he’s now spoken on YouTube to provide an update.

Apparently, Romano made a rare mistake on this, and it is in fact the case that Araujo has a €55m buy option in his loan.

Fabrizio Romano on Ronald Araujo and Liverpool

Discussing the Araujo deal, Romano said: “Congratulations to Liverpool because they signed a fantastic player with Ronald Araujo. So um I think it was quite underrated when we got that surprise.

“Here we go out of nowhere. A big surprise of the summer transfer window for Liverpool is an excellent addition. Right-back, centre-back, a captain, and leader. Liverpool are delighted with Ronald Araujo.

“Many of you asking me about his situation in terms of future, in terms of contract. I wanted to clarify something. I was mentioning on a podcast that he didn’t have a buy option clause.

“So, Liverpool didn’t have a buy option clause in the deal. That’s not the case. As I told you in the summer, it was just my mistake. I told you in the summer and I can confirm that my information I broke in August. I think it was there is a buy option clause for Liverpool and it’s worth €55 million. So that’s the buy option close for Liverpool.

“So if Liverpool want to keep Araujo, they know the condition of the deal.”

What does the future of Liverpool’s defence look like?

LFC took a gamble when signing Araujo after some slightly unconvincing form at Barca, but for now it looks like it’s paid off.

Still, the Merseyside giants need to think long-term about their defence, with Virgil van Dijk surely coming towards the end of his career at the very highest level.

Araujo and Jeremy Jacquet look like decent options to help Liverpool cope, but they recently lost Ibrahima Konate and could surely do with more reinforcements in that position in upcoming transfer windows.