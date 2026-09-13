(Photo by Alex Livesey/ Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Gary Neville admitted he does not agree with one thing Bruno Fernandes did during Manchester United’s controversial 1-0 defeat to Manchester City, sparking a heated post-match debate with Roy Keane.

The Manchester derby was overshadowed by Phil Foden’s first-half red card after the City midfielder kicked out at Fernandes.

Fernandes appeared to exaggerate the contact after Foden’s reaction, with the incident becoming a major talking point in the Sky Sports studio after the match.

Neville defended Fernandes’ actions as something players have historically done to influence refereeing decisions, even while admitting that he does not like the tactic.

Gary Neville and Roy Keane clash over Bruno Fernandes’ actions

Neville argued that players routinely try to make the most of incidents in the penalty area and can attempt to get opponents punished.

“We can sit here all day long and debate this. I played in a dressing room for 15 or 20 years, and Roy might not agree with this, but we said ‘if you’re kicked in the box go down and win a penalty, if someone taps you take it’…

“You do try and get players sent off. I know that’s not right, but it’s what happens in the game. It’s never going to change. I don’t like it.”

Keane immediately disagreed with his former Manchester United teammate, insisting there was an important distinction between trying to win a decision and deliberately attempting to have an opponent sent off.

“I don’t think we tried to get players sent off, I don’t agree with that. We would try and win decisions, but we wouldn’t dream of trying to get a player sent off.”

The exchange highlighted the wider debate over gamesmanship and whether players should be allowed to exploit incidents to influence referees in high-pressure matches.

"You do try and get players sent off" ? Gary Neville says Bruno Fernandes' reaction to Phil Foden's kick out is part of the game, although he doesn't agree with it pic.twitter.com/85OYFlT380 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 13, 2026

Bruno Fernandes fortunate to escape punishment himself

Keane also questioned why Fernandes avoided punishment despite his involvement in the confrontation.

The United captain had initially swiped at Foden while the Manchester City midfielder was on the ground, before Foden reacted and kicked out at him.

Foden was subsequently shown a straight red card, while Fernandes escaped without even receiving a yellow card from referee Michael Oliver.

That disparity added to the frustration surrounding the decision, particularly given Fernandes’ role in the sequence that ultimately led to Foden’s dismissal.

Haaland goal adds another layer to Manchester derby refereeing controversy

The officiating controversy did not end with Foden’s red card.

Erling Haaland’s 60th-minute winner also came under scrutiny with the goal initially ruled out before VAR intervened and allowed the goal to stand to everyone’s surprise.

However, Pro Ref admitted VAR got it wrong and should have recommended an on-field review, as offside midfielder Fernández clearly impacted the movement before Haaland converted, adding further controversy to United’s 1-0 defeat.

The incident became another major talking point in a derby where several key decisions influenced the outcome.

With Foden sent off and Haaland’s goal surviving a VAR review, refereeing decisions ultimately became almost as prominent as Manchester City’s dramatic victory at Old Trafford.