MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates victory with teammates after the Premier League 2026/27 match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 13, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a stunning last-gasp save to deny Bryan Mbeumo and secure Manchester City’s dramatic 1-0 derby victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

City were desperately defending their narrow lead in the final moments after playing with 10 men following Phil Foden’s first-half red card.

Gianluigi Donnarumma produces sensational save against Man Utd

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes cut open City’s backline with a precise reverse pass, releasing Bryan Mbeumo inside the penalty box.

Mbeumo struck cleanly toward the target, but Donnarumma produced a sensational reflex save in the final minute of injury time to tip the shot away.

The Italian goalkeeper’s brilliant intervention guaranteed all three points and a clean sheet, as Erling Haaland’s goal ended up being the winning goal of the game.

Gianluigi Donnarumma with the INCREDIBLE save in stoppage time to secure Manchester City's Derby win at Old Trafford! pic.twitter.com/HyswrKACrx — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 13, 2026

Gianluigi Donnarumma ?? City's keeper with a massive save to secure all three points on enemy turf ?#SSFootball | #PremierLeague | #MUNMCI pic.twitter.com/3JG4agSB1B — SuperSport Football ?? (@SSFootball) September 13, 2026

DONNARUMMA ARE YOU MAD !!!! MY GOAL KEEPER !!!!! WHAT A SAVE pic.twitter.com/n5kKtXRSAz — ???? (@Priceless_MCI) September 13, 2026

Enzo Maresca makes impressive start after replacing Pep Guardiola

The dramatic victory also underlined the impressive start Enzo Maresca has made since taking charge of Manchester City following Pep Guardiola’s legendary tenure.

Maresca was visibly delighted at the final whistle, running down the touchline after watching his side withstand enormous pressure at Old Trafford.

Managing a team down to 10 men in a Manchester derby is one of the biggest tests imaginable, but City showed the defensive organisation and resilience required to see out the victory.

The result keeps Manchester City’s perfect Premier League start intact, with Maresca’s side remaining level at the top of the table alongside defending champions Arsenal.

For Donnarumma, however, the final word belonged to his remarkable save that denied Mbeumo and secured all three points.