Liverpool boss Iraola explains Barcola plan after Fulham frustration

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Andoni Iraola has urged patience with Bradley Barcola after Liverpool were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Fulham at Anfield, explaining that the £123m summer signing is still being carefully built towards full physical sharpness.



Barcola made his first Premier League start at Anfield only three days after featuring for an hour in the Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

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The French winger showed flashes of his quality but, like several Liverpool attackers, struggled to consistently trouble a disciplined Fulham defence.

Liverpool are still building on Barcola’s fitness

Speaking after Saturday’s draw, Iraola explained that Barcola is not yet operating at his maximum physical level after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain without a proper pre-season.

Iraola said on Barcola, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“Bradley is one we are building up physically with games and the games will give him the condition we want”.

“But it is not just Bradley, we lack the freshness”.

That final point is important because Iraola clearly does not believe Liverpool’s flat display should be blamed entirely on their new winger.

The Reds had beaten Ipswich Town 2-0 before producing a high-intensity comeback victory against Atletico Madrid in midweek, and the quick turnaround appeared to take its toll.

Opta Analyst noted that Liverpool have now drawn three of their opening four Premier League games under Iraola and remain without a home league victory this season.

Saturday was also the first time Liverpool failed to score in any competition this campaign.

Reds must avoid expecting too much too soon

Barcola’s enormous transfer fee inevitably creates pressure for immediate results, but Liverpool need to judge him within the proper context.

He arrived late in the summer, missed pre-season with PSG and is effectively using competitive matches to build the fitness most players develop before the season begins.

That makes inconsistency understandable.

There were still positive moments against Fulham, including an early pass that released Alexander Isak into a dangerous position, but Barcola lacked the explosiveness Liverpool will eventually expect from him.

Iraola’s wider concern about freshness may actually be more significant.

His football demands aggressive pressing, repeated high-speed runs and intensity both with and without possession. Liverpool looked capable of delivering that against Atletico, but three days later the energy levels dropped noticeably.

Barcola needs time, but so does Iraola’s team.

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