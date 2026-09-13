“A disgrace” – Premier League forward hammered by pundit after half time subbing

Nicolas Jackson warming up as a substitute for Bayern Munich (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Nicolas Jackson is supposed to be part of the solution at Aston Villa – so far he’s been more of a problem for them.

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We’re in the middle of a busy Premier League weekend of action, and Saturday’s games still need to be digested.

Much like last year, Aston Villa are starting slowly, and yesterday were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest. Nobody is panicking yet, but there’s no doubt that things are getting tense as they sink to 19th in the table after four games.

Part of their problem is that their new signings are still settling in, and one in particular was called out for his showing yesterday.

Jackson discipline a “disgrace” claims pundit

The Villains need goals, and part of their solution was bringing in Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea. He’s a good player, but he has his wild side, as he showed yesterday. He could easily have had two first half bookings, and Unai Emery had to take him off at half time to stop him getting sent off.

Pundit Jason Cundy was not happy with the striker’s efforts.

“I promise you now, Nicolas Jackson’s discipline is an absolute disgrace. I watched him pick up red and yellow cards for fun, he won’t learn. He has a discipline problem,” the former Chelsea player said.

“The thing with Jackson, he will pick up a yellow card not for a tackle,” he continued.

“He’ll pick it up for saying something to the referee, pulling someone’s shirt… kicking the ball away, all of that, not when you put in a mistimed tackle.”