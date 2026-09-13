(Video): How Xabi Alonso celebrated Joao Pedro’s equaliser for Chelsea against Hull

Xabi Alonso celebrated Joao Pedro’s equaliser for Chelsea against Hull yesterday, but will still have been frustrated by the day overall.

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Xabi Alonso was in the middle of making further tactical changes, with his team 2-1 down against Hull City, when Joao Pedro got on the end of a Cole Palmer cutback to make it 2-2.

The manager has been pretty cool and calm in press conferences, but at a dramatic moment like this he let his wild side out, leaping from his chair in the dugout and pumping his first.

You can see his reaction in the clip embedded here:

Joao Pedro receiving the Xabi Alonso seal of approval! ????? ? @premierleague pic.twitter.com/J9iUStjMa6 — Absolute Chelsea (@AbsoluteChelsea) September 13, 2026

We can only imagine how he would have reacted if Chelsea had been able to win.

Alonso bemoans shocking Chelsea defending once again

While Alonso was clearly delighted to see his side equalise, the pleasure will have been very fleeting. His team never should have been in that position to start with, and their terrible defending put them in trouble once again.

The coach was asked post-game about whether he thinks his team can do better defensively, and if there is actually something of a lack of desire to defend:

“We can do better, we can do better for sure,” Alonso said.

“We need to know that even when we have the lead, a very important part of the game is to hold together, to keep the distances, to go intense in the situations to defend. I’m sure that we can do better.”

He’s just four Premier League games into his time in charge, and the problems he needs to solve if he wants to succeed have never been clearer.