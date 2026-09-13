La Liga side ready to offer ex-Man United attacker Anthony Martial career lifeline

(Photo by Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Anthony Martial could be offered a route back into Spanish football, with Malaga considering a move for the former Manchester United forward following his departure from Monterrey.



The 30-year-old has been without a club since leaving the Mexican side in June and remains free to sign outside the transfer window.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

After difficult spells with AEK Athens and Monterrey, Martial is now weighing up his next move as he looks to revive a career that has stalled considerably since leaving Old Trafford.

Malaga assess Martial as free-agent option

According to Mundo Deportivo, Malaga are seriously considering whether to bring Martial to the club as they search the free-agent market for attacking reinforcements.

The Frenchman has previous experience in Spain after spending part of the 2021-22 season on loan at Sevilla, and a return to La Liga is understood to appeal to him.

Malaga’s interest has also been driven by the long-term injury suffered by Julen Lobete, which has forced the club to explore alternatives outside the normal transfer market.

SUR in English reported that initial contact has taken place, although discussions have not yet progressed into formal negotiations because there remains a gap between Martial’s financial expectations and what Malaga can currently afford.

Martial has also attracted interest elsewhere. Two unnamed Ligue 1 clubs recently made offers, while Everton have been linked with a possible Premier League return.

Malaga could be the reset that the Frenchman needs

At this stage of Martial’s career, the most important thing should be finding somewhere he will actually play regularly.

His talent has never been in serious doubt, but injuries and inconsistency have repeatedly interrupted his momentum.

Malaga could offer something his other options may not: a clear role and the chance to rebuild confidence away from the pressure of a major European club.

The financial side will be crucial. Martial may need to accept a significant reduction in salary if he genuinely wants the move.

From Malaga’s perspective, the gamble is obvious. They would be signing a player who has not produced consistently for several seasons.

But as a free agent, the upside is also considerable.

If Martial stays fit and rediscovers even part of the form that once made him one of Man United’s most exciting attackers, he could become a hugely influential signing.

Man United chiefs are ‘happy’ with Carrick for transforming key player under his leadership