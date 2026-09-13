via SkySportsPL

Lewis Dunk scored an extraordinary long-range goal as Brighton & Hove Albion produced a dominant 5-0 victory over 10-man Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Brighton captain stole the show in the 83rd minute when he unleashed a sensational 30-yard strike that flew into the top-left corner, leaving goalkeeper Carl Rushworth completely helpless.

Dunk collected the ball deep inside Coventry territory before taking aim from distance and sending a swerving bullet into the net.

The stunning finish sparked huge celebrations on the Brighton bench and added an emphatic flourish to an already commanding performance from the Seagulls.

Lewis Dunk score stunning goal against Coventry

Brighton had already established a comfortable lead before Dunk’s moment of brilliance.

Charalampos Kostoulas and Malick Yalcouyé found the net before Pascal Groß converted from the penalty spot to put Fabian Hürzeler’s side firmly in control.

Coventry’s task became even more difficult early in the second half when Taiwo Awoniyi was shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

With Brighton enjoying a numerical advantage, Dunk then produced one of the standout moments of the match with his spectacular effort from outside the box.

Yasin Ayari completed the rout in stoppage time to seal a comprehensive 5-0 victory.

"An absolute WORLDIE from range!" Lewis Dunk scores a contender for goal of the season ? pic.twitter.com/m5bPzm5Wm3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2026

Brighton make impressive start under Fabian Hürzeler

The result underlined Brighton’s impressive start to the new Premier League campaign under Hürzeler.

The Seagulls have now scored 13 goals across their opening four league fixtures, their highest-ever tally at this stage of a top-flight season.

The 5-0 victory also lifted Brighton into fourth place in the Premier League standings, with their fluid attacking football making them the division’s highest-scoring side.

With goals coming from across the team, Hürzeler’s side have made an emphatic early statement and look capable of competing high up the table this season.