Liverpool receive encouragement over €55m transfer thanks to Barcelona decision

(Photo via Liverpool FC)

Liverpool’s chances of keeping Ronald Araujo beyond this season could depend heavily on whether Hansi Flick still sees the defender as part of his long-term plans at Barcelona.



The 27-year-old joined Liverpool on loan during the summer after being unable to secure guarantees over regular football at Camp Nou.

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Since arriving at Anfield, however, Araujo has quickly impressed Andoni Iraola and demonstrated why Liverpool were willing to take a chance on him.

The Reds hold an option worth around €55 million (£47m) to make the move permanent in 2027, although they are not expected to rush into a decision.

Araujo’s future could depend on Hansi Flick

According to TEAMtalk, Araujo’s Barcelona future is increasingly tied to Flick’s position on the defender.

The Uruguay international only agreed to leave because Barcelona could not guarantee him the minutes he wanted, and he is understood to be unlikely to return permanently unless there is a clear indication that his role would improve.

That situation could work strongly in Liverpool’s favour.

Araujo has already shown his versatility by operating at right-back as well as centre-back, giving Iraola another solution in a defence that lacked depth during the summer.

His strongest Liverpool performance so far came in the 2-1 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, when he produced a clever backheel assist for Dominik Szoboszlai and was voted the club’s Player of the Match.

Liverpool’s official website confirmed that supporters selected Araujo as the outstanding performer after his display at Anfield.

Liverpool should be moving towards a permanent deal

Liverpool are right not to trigger the €55m option immediately, but the early evidence is extremely encouraging.

Araujo offers something Liverpool badly needed: experience, physicality, pace and genuine positional flexibility.

He has spent most of his career as a centre-back, yet his performances at right-back have given Iraola an unexpected tactical option, particularly when Liverpool want additional defensive security.

There is also an important emotional element.

Araujo has already spoken positively about Liverpool and appears refreshed by the move. If Flick cannot promise him a significant Barcelona role, returning to Spain may make little sense.

At €55m, the deal would not be cheap.

But Liverpool would be buying a defender in his prime who has already proven he can handle elite-level Champions League football and adapt quickly to the Premier League.

Former Liverpool chief thought they had a genuine chance of signing 2x UCL winner