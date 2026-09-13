Phil Foden leaves the pitch at Old Trafford after being shown a red card (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City star Phil Foden has been heavily criticised by former goalkeeper Paul Robinson for his red card against Manchester United.

It’s currently half time in today’s Manchester Derby, with the score tied at 0-0, but with visitors Man City down to ten men since Foden’s dismissal in the 23rd minute.

The England international has not been at his best for some time now, and didn’t help his cause by a petulant kick-out at Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes.

Robinson was far from impressed with Foden’s behaviour as he covered the game on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Phil Foden branded “stupid” for red card

Responding to the Foden foul, Robinson said: “Initially it looks really stupid from Phil Foden. He kicks out in the midriff of Bruno Fernandes.

“There is absolutely no way this is going to be overturned. That was petulant, that was stupid and he could have cost his side.”

City have played quite well so far in an even game, but it’s surely going to be hard for them to hold on for another 45 minutes while United have a one-man advantage.

Foden surely has to ask himself serious questions after such an error of judgement, with the 26-year-old struggling to turn things around for himself at this crucial stage of his career.

Phil Foden is SENT OFF in the Manchester derby! ? pic.twitter.com/sDkHoLMnjL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2026

Can City still win with ten men?

It’s a big ask, but City boss Enzo Maresca will probably take some encouragement from how his side have responded to going a man down.

The Italian tactician will also have the opportunity to change things at half time if he needs to, and there doesn’t appear to be any great threat from United based on what we’ve seen so far.

The Red Devils won this fixture last season and might show more ambition in the second half as they look to capitalise on their numerical advantage, but it’s looking very touch and go at the moment.

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