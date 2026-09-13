Man United blocked from signing left-back as Premier League rivals take firm stance

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly made a late attempt to sign Rayan Ait-Nouri on Deadline Day, only for Manchester City to immediately shut down the possibility of strengthening their local rivals.



Michael Carrick’s side spent much of the summer searching for a new left-back, with Lewis Hall among their main targets.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Newcastle refused to entertain a sale, however, and United ultimately went into the season without adding a specialist option in that position.

Their late enquiry for Ait-Nouri shows just how seriously the club considered addressing the issue.

Man City rejected late approach from Man United

According to Football Insider, Manchester United contacted City over the possibility of signing Ait-Nouri shortly before the transfer window closed.

City had no intention of allowing the Algeria international to move across Manchester, especially to a direct domestic rival, and the enquiry was quickly rejected.

The Premier League champions are also expected to resist any fresh approach in January.

That stance makes sense given Ait-Nouri’s role under Enzo Maresca. The 25-year-old has already featured across several positions and provided an assist for Erling Haaland during City’s 2-0 Champions League victory over Porto earlier this week.

City Xtra noted that Ait-Nouri came off the bench in Portugal and created Haaland’s late second goal, showing why Maresca still considers him a useful part of a squad competing across multiple competitions.

United need to stop chasing difficult deals

United’s interest in Ait-Nouri was understandable.

He is Premier League-proven, excellent carrying the ball and capable of providing the attacking width Carrick wants from his full-backs.

The problem is that this always looked like an extremely difficult transfer.

City had little sporting or financial incentive to strengthen United, especially when Ait-Nouri remains useful to Maresca. Once Newcastle also refused to sell Hall, United found themselves chasing players whose clubs had almost no reason to negotiate.

That should influence their 2027 planning.

Luke Shaw remains first choice, but at 31, he cannot be viewed as the long-term solution. United therefore need a realistic succession plan rather than relying on opportunistic Deadline Day enquiries.

Ait-Nouri would improve the squad, but City’s stance appears clear.

Man United chiefs are ‘happy’ with Carrick for transforming key player under his leadership