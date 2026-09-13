Man United chiefs are 'happy' with Carrick for transforming key player under his leadership

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Man United Michael Carrick
(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo’s Manchester United career has undergone a remarkable turnaround under Michael Carrick, with the midfielder now firmly established as one of the club’s most important young players.

Less than a year ago, Mainoo’s future at Old Trafford appeared uncertain and a January loan move to Napoli was seriously discussed.

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Carrick’s arrival changed everything, and the 21-year-old has since become central to United’s midfield despite increased competition following the summer arrivals of Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Man United delighted with Mainoo’s transformation

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United
Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano revealed just how dramatically Mainoo’s position inside the club has changed.

“Then, talking about Man Utd as we are discussing Man Utd, I wanted to mention how happy is everyone at Man Utd with Kobbie Mainoo.

“It’s about Michael Carrick; it’s about the club.

“In less than one year, in basically eight nine months, everything changed around Kobbie Mainoo.

“Remember that in the January window, before Ruben Amorim got fired by Man United, Kobbie Mainoo was almost, almost going on loan to Napoli.

“The deal was really concrete, was very advanced.

“Then Utd changed the manager, Michael Carrick arrives, and Mainoo immediately becomes a crucial part of the project.

“Now with Utd, they are delighted with Kobbie Mainoo.”

Mainoo’s performances have backed up that faith. He impressed against Ipswich and Everton before producing another standout display in United’s 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah.

The Guardian highlighted how Mainoo has gone from an outsider to a central figure under Carrick, with his passing, composure and defensive work helping shape United’s new midfield identity.

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Carrick has unlocked Mainoo again

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Mainoo’s turnaround might be one of Carrick’s best pieces of management.

The talent was always obvious. What Mainoo needed was a manager willing to trust his strengths rather than viewing him as a tactical problem.

Carrick has done exactly that.

Mainoo is now receiving the ball deeper, controlling tempo and playing with far more freedom and confidence. Competition from United’s new midfielders has not pushed him aside; instead, it appears to have raised his level.

That is important because United could easily have lost a homegrown midfielder with enormous long-term value.

From nearly leaving for Napoli to becoming one of Carrick’s most trusted players, Mainoo’s story shows how quickly a footballer’s situation can change under the right manager.

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