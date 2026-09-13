Fabrizio Romano and Manchester United flag at Old Trafford (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was reportedly very much on his way to Napoli on loan before Michael Carrick completely changed the situation.

Carrick was appointed interim Man Utd manager back in January this year, and he immediately made Mainoo a key part of his first-team.

Prior to that, the talented young England international saw his development stall significantly as he was frozen out by previous manager Ruben Amorim.

Mainoo initially broke into the Red Devils’ first-team under Erik ten Hag, but it looked like he could be on his way out under Amorim, only for Carrick to save the day.

Fabrizio Romano on Kobbie Mainoo’s revival under Michael Carrick

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into Mainoo’s situation and how it completely changed under Carrick.

It seems the 21-year-old was in advanced talks over joining Napoli, but United are now glad that Carrick made the smart move to make him more of a key player again.

“I wanted to mention how happy is everyone at Man United with Kobbie. It’s about Michael Carrick. It’s about the club,” Romano said.

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“In less than one year, in basically eight, nine months, everything changed around Kobbie. Remember that in the January window before Ruben Amorim got fired by Manchester United, Kobbie was almost almost going on loan to Napoli. The deal was really concrete, was very advanced.

“Then United changed the manager. Michael Carrick arrives and Mainoo immediately becomes a crucial part of the project.

“Now at United they are delighted with Kobbie – he signed a new deal, he’s considered a big part of the present and future project and also the player is very happy.

“So life completely changed around Kobbie Mainoo, and at the club they are convinced that this was a really smart move.”

Mainoo continues to shine in Carrick’s side despite the arrival of three new midfielders this summer in the form of Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba, and Andrey Santos.

The homegrown youngster surely has a very bright future at Old Trafford.