Newcastle hero set to move to new role despite captaincy decision

Dan Burn celebrates a win (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Dan Burn is currently out injured, and is expected to be phased out of Newcastle’s first team plans as time goes by.

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Giant Newcastle defender Dan Burn is already something of a cult hero – especially after his memorable moments with England at this summer’s World Cup. But it’s easy to forget he’s not just a living meme, he’s also been a regular for the Magpies for years. He featured 44 times last season, both at left back and centre back.

Now 34, his time as a starter looks to be coming to an end. A piece from Football Insider today claims that under new boss Matthias Jaissle, Burn’s role is going to change.

Burn set for dressing room role as contract winds down

Currently out with an ankle injury, Burn is not expected to play a significant role even when fit again. First choice central defensive pair Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw have established themselves, while Fabian Schar has just signed a new contract and is their backup.

Burn’s role looks set to be more of a dressing room presence than a regular starter this year, and that could end up being his official role once his contract expires in the summer.

He could play on elsewhere, but a coaching role at St James’ Park is also apparently on the cards.

“Dan Burn has been a great servant to Newcastle. He’s club captain as well, so he’s still got an important role to play. Now he’s injured, but I’m sure he still plays a huge role off the pitch as well. I think we’ve seen, sort of, the turnaround at Newcastle…it’s now more of a younger squad,” Pete O’Rourke reported.