Newcastle hope that new contract for Man U target can be big turning point in club project

Lewis Hall of Newcastle United (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Lewis Hall has signed a new Newcastle deal, and it’s a sign that things could be finally turning in their favour.

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Newcastle have signed Lewis Hall to a new contract, one which is very significant, and about more than just securing one of the country’s best young defenders for a few extra years.

His old deal ran until 2029, so this wasn’t a move about preventing the 22 year old leaving on a free, or protecting his value. It’s about showing fans and players that this club are still looking to build and win, and aren’t just willing to let their stars walk away.

The Magpies lost Alexander Isak a year ago, and that proved just the tip of the iceberg. This summer, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes went too, creating a huge gap in their squad. To lose Hall on top of that would have been devastating.

The links to Man U were strong, but Newcastle held out and will now hope that they can reject future offers.

Newcastle hope that Hall deal can be major turning point

The Athletic quote a source at Newcastle who calls the new Hall deal a “crucial chess move.” It can hopefully produce a turning point for the team as they look to turn the page and build a new team. In Matthias Jaissle they have a really exciting young manager to lead the project. Summer additions like Nico Gonzalez and Matias Fernandez Pardo also show some ambition.

It will be very interesting to see where they stand by the end of this season – will the Hall deal prove a turning point?