Man United quoted massive transfer fee for Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly identified Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert as a serious option to eventually replace Luke Shaw, although the Red Devils may have to pay around £60 million to get a deal done.



United decided against signing a new left-back during the summer, but that position remains an obvious area for Michael Carrick to strengthen.

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With Shaw now 31 and Lewis Hall increasingly difficult to prise away from Newcastle, Truffert has emerged as one of the most realistic alternatives.

Bournemouth demand £60m for Man United target

According to TEAMtalk, Bournemouth have placed a £60m valuation on Truffert and have no intention of selling cheaply.

The Cherries are taking a similarly firm position with several of their most valuable players, reportedly demanding around £100m each for Alex Scott, Eli Junior Kroupi and Rayan.

Truffert, 24, joined Bournemouth from Rennes in 2025 and quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent full-backs. He started every league game last season, producing one goal and five assists, while his energy, tackling and willingness to overlap have made him particularly attractive to United.

The interest has strengthened following Newcastle’s decision to secure Hall on a new contract until 2031.

talkSPORT recently highlighted Truffert’s outstanding numbers, including 103 tackles and 48 interceptions last season, while pundit Jason Cundy described him as the best left-back in the Premier League.

Truffert could be a better fit than Hall

United’s interest makes plenty of sense.

Hall may have been their first choice, but Newcastle’s new contract gives them enormous leverage and could make any deal prohibitively expensive.

Truffert offers a compelling alternative.

He already understands Premier League football, is entering his prime and provides the attacking intensity Carrick appears to want from his full-backs. His durability is another major advantage given Shaw’s repeated fitness problems in recent seasons.

The £60m price is substantial, but United would be paying for a proven player rather than potential.

There is still no reason to rush into a deal, particularly with Shaw currently remaining first choice.

However, United cannot postpone their succession planning forever.

If Truffert continues performing at his current level, he may actually represent a more straightforward and sensible long-term solution than continuing to chase Hall.

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