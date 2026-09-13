Photo via SkySportsPL

Massive controversy erupted in the first half of the Manchester derby as Phil Foden was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Bruno Fernandes with a kick.

The dramatic incident kicked off midway through the half when Foden went to ground during a contest near the touchline.

Bruno Fernandes escapes punishment as Phil Foden is sent off

Fernandes made contact with the back of Foden’s body while attempting to swipe at the ball, blatantly kicking him in the back after.

Incensed by the initial challenge, the Manchester City playmaker retaliated while still on the turf, kicking out directly at the Manchester United captain.

Referee Michael Oliver did not hesitate, immediately issuing a straight red card to send Foden off.

Despite VAR’s presence, Fernandes remarkably escaped all punishment, failing to receive even a yellow card for his role in provoking the confrontation.

Supporters and pundits alike deemed it a bizarre decision, arguing that Fernandes’ initial kick warranted discipline even if Foden’s reaction ultimately deserved the dismissal.

Phil Foden is SENT OFF in the Manchester derby! ? pic.twitter.com/sDkHoLMnjL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2026

Crazy thing is if Foden had just rolled around in mock agony (like Fernandes) rather than react like he did then Fernandes would have been sent off. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 13, 2026

How on earth has Fernandes escaped punishment for kicking Foden on the floor??? — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 13, 2026

First Manchester derby red card in over a decade

Foden’s moment of madness marks the first time a Manchester City player has seen red in a derby fixture in twenty years.

High-stakes clashes between these two rivals have historically produced intense refereeing decisions.

However, in recent games, it has always been a Man United player who got sent off.