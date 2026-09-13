Massive controversy erupted in the first half of the Manchester derby as Phil Foden was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Bruno Fernandes with a kick.
The dramatic incident kicked off midway through the half when Foden went to ground during a contest near the touchline.
Bruno Fernandes escapes punishment as Phil Foden is sent off
Fernandes made contact with the back of Foden’s body while attempting to swipe at the ball, blatantly kicking him in the back after.
Incensed by the initial challenge, the Manchester City playmaker retaliated while still on the turf, kicking out directly at the Manchester United captain.
Referee Michael Oliver did not hesitate, immediately issuing a straight red card to send Foden off.
Despite VAR’s presence, Fernandes remarkably escaped all punishment, failing to receive even a yellow card for his role in provoking the confrontation.
Supporters and pundits alike deemed it a bizarre decision, arguing that Fernandes’ initial kick warranted discipline even if Foden’s reaction ultimately deserved the dismissal.
Phil Foden is SENT OFF in the Manchester derby! ? pic.twitter.com/sDkHoLMnjL
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2026
Crazy thing is if Foden had just rolled around in mock agony (like Fernandes) rather than react like he did then Fernandes would have been sent off.
— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 13, 2026
How on earth has Fernandes escaped punishment for kicking Foden on the floor???
— James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 13, 2026
First Manchester derby red card in over a decade
Foden’s moment of madness marks the first time a Manchester City player has seen red in a derby fixture in twenty years.
High-stakes clashes between these two rivals have historically produced intense refereeing decisions.
However, in recent games, it has always been a Man United player who got sent off.
- Nemanja Matić (Manchester United): Sent off for a second bookable offense during the League Cup semi-final second leg in January 2020.
- Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United): Dismissed for a headbutt on Sergio Agüero during a goalless Premier League draw at the Etihad Stadium in April 2017.
- Chris Smalling (Manchester United): Received two quick yellow cards in the first half at the Etihad in November 2014.
- Jonny Evans (Manchester United): Sent off early in the second half of City’s famous 6-1 victory at Old Trafford in October 2011.
- Paul Scholes (Manchester United): Received a straight red card for a high challenge on Pablo Zabaleta in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in April 2011.
- Bernardo Corradi (Manchester City): Given a second yellow card for diving in December 2006, which previously stood as City’s most recent derby dismissal.
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