Video: Phil Foden trolls Manchester United fans with cheeky gesture after City's Derby win

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City star Phil Foden enjoyed the opportunity to troll Manchester United fans on his way out of Old Trafford today.

Foden may have been sent off in the Manchester Derby, but he was clearly still feeling pretty happy about life afterwards as his side scraped a 1-0 victory.

Erling Haaland scored the winner in the second half, though pundits felt it was surely offside, and it ensured a big three points for the ten men of City.

No wonder Foden was clearly feeling a bit smug after the game as he gave a 1-0 gesture to United fans as he left the stadium…

? Phil Foden enjoyed that! ? pic.twitter.com/AvsrJW1Uyb — the Daily Briefing (@daiIybriefing) September 13, 2026

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City fans will no doubt be loving this, as they’ll know how much the derby means to a local lad like Foden.

Manchester United were poor against ten-man City

City deserved their win and may well have found it even more comfortable if they’d been able to play with eleven men for longer.

In the end, though, United failed to take advantage of their situation after Foden’s red in the 23rd minute of the game.

MUFC really gave a timid account of themselves and there are perhaps worrying signs emerging under Michael Carrick’s management.

Many fans and pundits questioned how well Carrick might do this season, even if he made a great start as interim manager last term.

There will now be more pressure on United, and more games to contend with as their fine form towards the end of the previous campaign saw them qualify for the Champions League.

By this point, United fans would surely have been hoping to see a bit more of a clear tactical identify emerging, but there was nothing like that on display today.