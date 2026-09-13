MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on September 13, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Premier League Match Centre has released an official statement clarifying the controversial decision to award Erling Haaland’s crucial goal during the high-stakes encounter.

Controversy flared up when the assistant referee initially raised the flag for offside against Manchester City.

However, following a comprehensive VAR review, the decision was overturned and the goal was awarded.

Premier League explain why Erling Haaland goal was ruled onside

Addressing the confusion surrounding the call, @PLMatchCentre posted an official update detailing the precise reasoning behind the decision:

“VAR checked the referee’s call of no goal for offside – and determined that Haaland was in an onside position and recommended that the goal was awarded. The VAR also deemed that while in an offside position, Fernandez didn’t play the ball.”

#MUNMCI – 59’ VAR OVERTURN VAR checked the referee’s call of no goal for offside – and determined that Haaland was in an onside position and recommended that the goal was awarded. The VAR also deemed that while in an offside position, Fernandez didn’t play the ball. pic.twitter.com/TyTip3ACIh — Premier League Match Centre (@PLMatchCentre) September 13, 2026

Because Enzo Fernández made no touch or active play toward the ball despite his position, the VAR officials confirmed that he was not interfering with play, leaving Haaland legally onside to finish.

Two decisions to dominate Manchester derby headlines

The incident added further fuel to an already fiery clash that saw refereeing decisions dominate the narrative.

Earlier in the half, Phil Foden was shown a straight red card for lashing out at Bruno Fernandes.

That moment sparked intense debate when Fernandes escaped without punishment despite initiating the exchange with a challenge from behind.

Coupled with the VAR intervention on Haaland’s strike, the two flashpoints ensured officiating remained the main talking point.

Massive win for Enzo Maresca as Man City maintain perfect start

Despite being reduced to 10 men following Foden’s dismissal, Enzo Maresca’s side displayed immense tactical discipline to secure a massive victory.

The hard-fought win keeps Manchester City’s flawless start to the Premier League season intact.

City continue to set the pace at the top of the table alongside defending champions Arsenal, as both sides maintain their 100% winning records.