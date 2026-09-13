Premier League refereeing body admits "error of judgement" on Haaland goal vs Man United

Erling Haaland and Michael Carrick (Photo by Michael Regan, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Premier League refereeing body Pro Ref have reached out to Manchester United as they acknowledged an “error of judgement” on Erling Haaland’s winning goal for Manchester City.

The Red Devils suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat in the Manchester Derby, with Haaland snatching a winner in the second half despite Man City playing so much of the game with only ten men.

Man Utd were poor, but it seems they were also really unlucky as Pro Ref now seem to have admitted they got it wrong with the Haaland goal that should have been chalked off for offside.

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Refereeing body admit they got it wrong for City’s winner vs United

“Following the incident in the 60th minute of Sunday’s Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, we can provide clarification regarding Erling Haaland’s awarded goal,” their statement read.

“The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland – that was checked by VAR and he was found to be in an onside position.

“In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective, however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.

“Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place.”

Michael Carrick not happy with costly decision for United

Speaking after the game, United manager Michael Carrick was clearly not happy.

See below for how he responded to questions about City’s winner, as he seemed in disbelief that they could have come to the conclusion that Haaland was onside after a VAR check…

? Michael Carrick was NOT happy with Erling Haaland's goal being allowed to stand ? pic.twitter.com/U5FOc2K3oh — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 13, 2026

This is a big blow for MUFC and it leaves them with just one win in their first four games of the new Premier League season.

City, meanwhile, made it four wins from four and are only behind league leaders Arsenal on goal difference.