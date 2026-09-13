Arteta reserved special praise for Arsenal star after Sunderland win

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Bruno Guimaraes after the Brazilian made a huge impact in Arsenal’s hard-fought 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.



Guimaraes started on the bench but was introduced at half-time and completely changed the tone of the game.

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His superb long-range goal broke the deadlock before Bukayo Saka sealed the result from the penalty spot in stoppage time, preserving Arsenal’s perfect start to the Premier League season.

Bruno Guimaraes showed his personality in a special game

Speaking after the victory, Arteta singled out the midfielder’s personality and decision-making in what was an emotionally charged game for the former Newcastle United captain.

Mikel Arteta on Bruno Guimarães, as reported by Fabrizio Romano: “I am really impressed!”.

“The personality that he has, and this was a special game for him as well, what it means for him. How he grabs the game, making decisions that he’s made”.

Guimaraes had been loudly booed by the Sunderland supporters because of his Newcastle connection, but he responded in the best possible way.

His opening goal came in the 58th minute, only 121 seconds after David Raya had saved Enzo Le Fée’s penalty. Guimaraes collected possession around 25 yards from goal before curling a superb effort into the top-right corner.

Opta Analyst highlighted how significant the strike was in a difficult contest. Arsenal actually had fewer shots than Sunderland, 11 to 12, while edging the expected goals battle 1.97 to 1.64.

This is exactly why Arsenal signed him

This was probably Guimaraes’ most important Arsenal performance so far.

The goal was outstanding, but Arteta’s comments tell the bigger story. Arsenal signed him not only because of his technical ability, but because he can take responsibility when matches become uncomfortable.

Sunderland made the game physical, direct and hostile. Arsenal needed personality as much as quality, and Guimaraes provided both.

That is especially valuable for a team trying to defend the Premier League title.

Arsenal already have excellent technicians in Martin Odegaard and Martin Zubimendi, but Guimaraes brings a different edge. He plays with aggression, embraces pressure and is willing to take risks in decisive moments.

His celebration in front of the Sunderland supporters also showed just how much the occasion meant to him.

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